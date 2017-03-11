TOBA TEK SINGH- The Anti-Corruption Establishment managed to arrest assistant superintendent of the district jail who was at large in a bribery case.

According to the Toba City police, Zafar Iqbal, assistant superintendent Toba district jail, had received Rs80,000 in bribe from one Ghulam Murtaza, resident of Muzaffargarh in 2015. The accused had promised Murtaza to help him in a car theft case. The prison authorities suspended the assistant superintendent after the allegations were found correct during an investigation. The accused, however, was at large and on a tip-off about his presence, the ACE raided his house in Sahiwal and arrested him. He was brought to the Toba city police station and will be produced in Faisalabad Anti-Corruption court on Saturday (today).