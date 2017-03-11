LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in the provincial metropolis on Friday to have meetings with the party leaders here.

On Saturday (today), Bilawal will chair a meeting of party men from Sahiwal division at Bilawal House Lahore.

He will also interview candidates to fill party slots lying vacant in the districts of Okara, Pakpattan and Sahiwal.

On Monday, the PPP Chairman is scheduled to interview party candidates from Lahore division.

He will also meet leaders from South Punjab during his current visit to Punjab. Earlier, the Coordination Committees for central and South Punjab had short-listed several names to be interviewed by the party Chairman. This exercise is part of efforts being made to revive the PPP in Punjab.