SADIQABAD-PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari considers the youth future of Pakistan and wants to work for their betterment.

PPP leader Amir Hamza Khan stated while talking to media here the other day.

He claimed that the youth across the country are inspired by the PPP political ideology, adding the party workers are struggling hard to convey the party message to convince the youth to join the PPP.

He claimed that with the public assistance, the PPP will come into power, adding the CPEC project will produce thousands of employment opportunities for the youth.

TMC APPROVES FIRST BUDGET

The Sadiqabad Tehsil Municipal Committee approved its first budget amounting to Rs280 million for the current financial year.

According to official sources, the budget meeting was held here at the TMC office under the chair of TMC chairman Ch Shafique Pappa. During the meeting, a budget of Rs280 million was approved for the current fiscal year. A large amount of the budget has been was allocated for development projects including rehabilitation of streets and sewerage system, parks and streetlights.

TMC Vice Chairman Muhammad Aslam and other TMC members including Rana Kamran, Abdus Saboor, Rashid Gondal, Abdullah Naseem and Tahir Zia also attended the meeting.