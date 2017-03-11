LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday appreciated Sindh government for increasing women quota in government jobs from five per cent to 15 percent, ordered through a notification on the International Women Day.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said that such increase in women quota has set precedence in the party’s quest for empowerment of women and give them more and more opportunities for them to play their due role in nation building.

“In every sphere of life, the role of women will be made more effective thereby giving them a society where they are treated as equal partners in progress,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal Zardari stressed that media should highlight the steps being taken by Sindh government for the improvement of different segments of our society having designed for far-reaching positive effects on the future.

PPP chairman vowed that his party will increase women quota in government in Federal and Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provincial governments whenever it came to power in center and in these provinces.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also directed the Sindh government to put in place a smooth mechanism for implementation of women quota in letter and spirit in every department and official authorities.