A bill presented by right-wing politician in the parliament asking to declare Pakistan a ‘terror state’ has been rejected by Indian government as reported by The Hindu.

According to The Hindu, the Indian home minister has told the upper house of parliament that declaring Pakistan a 'terror state' could have both 'diplomatic and far-reaching consequences'.

Indian MP Rajeev Chanrasekhar had presented the bill titled as 'The Declaration of Countries as Sponsor of Terrorism Bill, 2016' in Indian parliament which became a hot topic in February because it asked for legal, economic and travel sanctions against citizens of countries which are promoting terrorism.

“To declare a country as a terrorist state can have diplomatic as well as other far-reaching consequences. Before doing so a detailed study is required. Therefore, I request Chandrasekhar to withdraw the bill,” said the Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir while addressing the upper house.

The Indian minister was of the opinion that the Indian state was already doing enough to deal with the citizens of countries supporting terror.

“The government has taken many steps to deal with terror. The existing laws already have sufficient provisions for dealing with citizens of a terrorist country,” he added while urging the BJP leader to retract the bill.

Although the right-winger withdrew the bill, he managed to garner support within the Indian corridors of power.

Elected member and a veteran Indian lawyer KTS Tulsi said, “I am not opposed to the Bill but I have my doubts. We need to examine the practical utility of declaring Pakistan a terror state.”