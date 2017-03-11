RAWALPINDI - The Saddar Beruni police along with other law enforcement agencies combed several areas in the suburbs of Qasim Aviation Base on Friday and recovered blank shells of an anti-aircraft gun and other weapons from the house of a lawyer at Quaid-e-Azam Colony, police said.

Police arrested the lawyer identified as Awais advocate and a case was registered against him under section 13 (2A) 2015, said the police. According to Station House Officer Tariq Gondal said that the police along with personnel of other LEAs carried out the combing operation and checked some 250 houses and questioned more than 600 people.

He said that during the search operation, the police found three blank shells of the anti-aircraft gun (AACG), a 12-bore repeater and a 32-bore pistol with bullets from the lawyer’s house. The SHO said the police seized the illegal arms and ammunition and shifted them to the police station. He said a case has been registered against the lawyer while further investigation was underway.

ISRAR AHMED