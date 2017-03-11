SHEIKHUPURA-An inquiry into the death of a 20-year-old youth was initiated on the direction of district administration on Thursday.

Shabbir Butt was tasked with holding the inquiry. Ghulam Mustafa, a resident of city area Ram Grah, had been taken to DHQ Trauma Centre after he met a road accident on Wednesday.

After some time, the youth succumbed to the injuries on in the hospital. The victim’s heirs held the doctors responsible for his heath. They said that the doctors on duty could not properly attend the patient and adopted non-cooperative attitude with the patient.

After knowing about the death of youth, the media person reached in the hospital and started covering the situation. Some doctors got infuriated and clashed with the media persons and the police had to intervene and normalise the circumstances.

The Young Doctors Association held strike demanding the police to get case registered against 20 journalists who interfere in the doctors’ work. In this connection, the DC also held a meeting with the journalists and on their demand constituted an inquiry committee. The heirs of the victim also demanded registered of a case against the doctors.