ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to approach buyers of luxury apartments in residential towers of under construction Grand Hyatt Hotel so as to evolve a mechanism for speedy settlement of their investment dues.

He was chairing a meeting held here to look into issues relating to Grand Hyatt Hotel after a judgment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed petitions against the cancellation of the lease of the land on which the hotel and luxury apartments were being constructed.

The CDA chairman, the secretary interior, advocate-general Islamabad, senior officials of the FIA and the Interior Ministry attended the meeting, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Chaudhry Nisar directed the FIA and office of advocate general to take up the case with Islamabad High Court (IHC) for vacating stay order that stopped the FIA to probe the matter against the builder and the CDA officials in the case.

He said that activation of the FIA’s inquiry must ensure that every penny of the national exchequer was recovered and those who had been partners in this mega corruption were brought to book.

It is worth mentioning that the FIA was probing into the matter of mega corruption in One Constitution Avenue project on directions of the minister to investigate alleged massive loss caused to the national exchequer.

The inquiry was aimed at bringing all those CDA officials to justice who were negligent in performance of their duties and were conniving with the building owner.

It emerged during the course of the FIA’s investigations that a loss of over Rs33 billion has been caused to the national kitty in leasing, construction and sale of apartments.

During inquiry, it was revealed that one of the precious lands of the capital located at prime location was leased for

99 years on much cheaper rates as compared to actual market worth

at that time, the interior ministry said, adding that the dubious leasing process had cost billions of rupees in loss to the national exchequer.

It also surfaced during the inquiry that allegedly scope of work was changed illegally with the connivance of the CDA officials, which resulted in construction of residential apartments, instead of construction of serviced apartments, which were to be constructed besides a five-star hotel.

Besides, post-bid terms and conditions were also changed as compared to pre-bid and illegal rescheduling of payments, elimination of bank guarantee and performance guarantees were revoked in a fraudulent manner.

The owner of the building was also unable to pay principal amount of Rs3.6 billion and a mark-up of Rs6.7 billion.

The interior minister directed the FIA to follow zero-tolerance approach against all those officials who had wilfully trespassed their official duty and become an alleged partner in this white collar crime.

He also directed additional secretary of interior ministry to look into various options for alternative use of high-rise building and put up proposals in this regard for the prime minister’s consideration.