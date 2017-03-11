RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated Pakistan Army's commitment to ensure security for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the workforce involved.

He said this during his visit to Headquarters of Special Security Division (SSD), where he was given a detailed briefing on Integrated Security Mechanism.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan Army is fully aware of hostile agenda against CPEC and vowed that the security forces are fully prepared to defeat their designs.

The Army Chief emphasized upon the value Pakistan attaches to the Chinese help and assistance extended in making this projects successful. He appreciated SSD for their state of preparedness and arrangements for execution of the assigned mission and tasks.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by GOC SSD Major General Abid Rafique. Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar was also present on the occasion.