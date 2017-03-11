SIALKOT-The growing encroachments around the government schools in Chawinda have become a security risk, as the district administration miserably failed to get these encroachments removed.

Earlier, repeated appeals were made by the local social, educational, business, religious and political circles of Chawinda for the purpose. The vendors and shopkeepers, stated to be influential politically, have established their stalls and makeshift shops along the outer walls of Govt Tableeghul Islam High School Chawinda and Govt Boys High School Chawinda where thousands of the students are enrolled.

The local social circles added that the official land around these schools was also grabbed by Qabza Groups.

The growing encroachments are also eclipsing the beauty and charm of the Chawinda city which had leading role in national defence history.

The biggest war was fought in Chawinda during the 1965 Indo-Pak War. The people of Chawinda wrote the history of bravery by destroying 600 invading Indian tanks after laying down under these Indian tanks and blowing these Indian tanks with the bombs tied up with their bodies.

After the war, the Chawinda was called the graveyard of destroyed Indian tanks. Now, Chawinda, the land of the martyrs of Indo-Pak War, is in grip of the growing encroachments badly exposing the poor performance of district administration of Sialkot.

People expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Commissioner Muhammad Asif and Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail to take serious note of hte situation and order a vigorous anti-encroachment operation to purge the historical city of Chawinda of the encroachments.

ADB pledges uplift

of Sialkot city

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) experts pledged the development and beautification of Sialkot city on modern lines with the provision of smooth and hurdle-free facilities at the people’s doorsteps.

They were addressing a meeting of the business community held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) where SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta, former SCCI presidents, vice presidents and the representatives of trade bodies were also present.

The ADB experts added that the project would be completed in a stipulated period of next one and half years after its starts in March 2017.

Sialkot Mayor Akhtar, who is also a leading exporter, disclosed that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has finalised different development schemes worth Rs9.25 billion for the uplift and beautification of Sialkot city. He added that the ADB experts will soon start implementation on a mega project for making Sialkot a developed model district of the country under Punjab government’s Punjab City Improvement Programme.

He said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will spend Rs9.25 billion on improvement of the solid waste, sewerage system and development of the local recreational parks in Sialkot city. It will establish a land fill site on 65 acres of land along with Sialkot-Bhaagowal Road.

Mayor of Sialkot assured the ADB delegation about his full cooperation on behalf of Sialkot Municipal Corporation regarding the uplift and beautification of Sialkot city on top priority. The mayor also sought active support and cooperation of Sialkot exporters in the amicable solution to all the civic problems of Sialkot city.

He ordered the early desilting of all the choked drain Nullahs in Sialkot city besides ordering early rehabilitation of greenbelts on Sialkot city roads.

Mayor Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar pledged to make efforts for the beautification of Sialkot city and make it a developed city through ensuring early and smooth provision of amenities.

He admitted many flaws in taxation collection system of Municipal Corporation, saying that the effective measures were being made on priority to remove these flaws and bring betterment in the tax collection system of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

He also stressed a need for proper utilisation of the funds on the public welfare-oriented schemes in Sialkot city.