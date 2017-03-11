Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has issued an advertisement against people involving in uploading "blasphemous" content on social media, reported Waqt News.

The advertisement urges citizens to inform FIA about such individuals.

The authority has also decided to further enhance the investigation sphere of the "social media blasphemy" case.

FIA has established a five-member committee under chairman FIA Mazhar Kaka Khel. The team will seek assistance from security agencies.

Furthermore, the team will prepare a petition against non-cooperation by Facebook authorities. The service of senior legal counselors of international law, will be taken for this purpose, sources revealed.

The investigation agencies have started to keep an eye on activities of suspected individuals.