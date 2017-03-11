ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Foreign Office and expressed its concern over the acquittal of Swami Aseemanand in Ajmer Sharif blast case.

“Indian Deputy High Commissioner was called in by the Director General (SA & SAARC) today to express concern over acquittal of Swami Aseemanand in Ajmer Sharif blast case,” Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

“Swami Aseemanand had publicly confessed that he was the ‘mastermind’ of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack of February 2007 and had also identified a serving Indian army officer Colonel Parohit, who was head of terrorist organisation Abhinav Bharat, as his accomplice in the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack,” it said.

In the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack 42 Pakistani citizens had lost their lives. “The Government of Pakistan expects India to take steps to bring to justice all those involved in the heinous act of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack,” the statement added.