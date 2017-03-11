SIALKOT-The Jamaat-e-Islami has urged the government to call an emergency meeting of the Organisation of the Islamic Countries (OIC) over the issue of blasphemy of religious personalities for evolving a strategy to cope with such incidents.

JI Punjab Ameer Mian Maqsud Ahmed stated this while addressing a press conference at Sialkot Press Club. He urged the Muslim Ummah to be united and shun their differences for giving a strong message to the world against blasphemy. He said that now time has come for the Muslim world to establish a global Task Force for halting the anti-Islam conspiracies in the shape of blasphemy.

He said that blasphemy is also a shape of terrorism. He strongly condemned blasphemy of the greatest religious personalities. He asked the government to ensure implementation of the verdict given by the Islamabad High Court against the blasphemers.

He said that the lessons of respect of humanity and religion should also be taught to the Europe and the West. He said that both Jamaat-e-Islami and Milli Yakjehti Council would soon evolve a unanimous strategy to launch anti-blasphemy move across the Punjab.