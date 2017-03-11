VEHARI - The father of six-year-old boy, who had died allegedly due to doctor’s negligence at Children Complex Vehari seven months ago, protested outside the hospital here on Friday.

Rizwan, a Wapda employee and resident of U Block, told The Nation that his son Haris had been suffering from minor vomiting and was taken to Children Complex. He added that Dr Khalid had administered an injection to him which claimed the life of his beloved son. He said that he had filed a complaint to the deputy commissioner but he was unwilling to take action against the doctors

The deputy commissioner appointed AC Asif shah who tasked EDO Health Dr Afzal Bashir with holding the inquiry. The protester said that he was on the roads for seven months to seek justice. When contacted, Dr Khalid said, “We provided him with proper medicine and treatment. He did not die because of negligence so we are ready to face the inquiry from every department.”