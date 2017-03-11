GUJRANWALA/SAHIWAL-A man was suffocated to death while two others were killed in a head-on collision in different areas here on Friday.

In Gujranwala, a man suffocated to death when a shop caught fire due to short-circuit here on Friday.

Rescue sources informed that the fire erupted due to short-circuit in a shop located in Khiali area.

The owner, however, trying to put off the fire trapped inside and died due to suffocation. The blaze was later extinguished and the scorched body of the man was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs for burial.

In Sahiwal, a man and his nephew were killed in a head-on collision between a bike and truck here at Arifwala U-Turn on GT Road.

According to rescue and police, Muhammad Shafiq was on the way to Chak Achlana on a motorcycle along with his nephew Abdul Waheed. At bypass U-Turn, a speeding truck, coming from Multan, hit the motorcycle. Resultantly, Shafiq and his nephew died on the spot. The Ghala Mandi Police have impounded the truck while the driver fled the scene.