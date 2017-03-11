KASUR-The office-bearers of Kasur Press Club (KPC) condemned the rude behaviour of DSP (Saddr) Mirza Arif with mediamen here the other day.

On the occasion, KPC president Haji Sharif criticised the DSP for being rude to the journalists, adding registration of fake cases against mediamen and innocent citizens are intolerable.

KPC general secretary said that the media cannot remain silent on the police brutality against innocent people, adding they will highlight every violation of law committed by the police against citizens.

KPC chairman Ashraf Wahla, senior vice president Saleem Anjum, vice president Tauseef Arshad, joint secretary Ch Ahmed and finance secretary Mehr Ashraf attended the meeting.