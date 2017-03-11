Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took quite a long time to come to Sindh and no motorway was being constructed in the province.

He said that proper announcements that are made for the province should also be completed. He further said that confrontations between PTI and PML-N is not a positive development.

Shah further added that Nawaz Sharif did not remember Sindh for the past four years while eight motorways had been constructed in Punjab.

"If one expressway in Sindh is expanded then where lies the generosity in that? It's a positive development that Pakistan's money is being spent in the country," he said.