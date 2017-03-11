AHMEDPUR EAST: The Punjab government has posted renowned eye specialist Dr Rashad Qamar Rao at Nishtar Medical College & Hospital Multan. He has started working as Head of Ophthalmology Department. He obtained fellowship in Vitreo Retina from UK and Germany. Dr Rashad is masters degree-holder in medical education. He is member of the faculty of ophthalmology at College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan. He is member of American Academy of Ophthalmology.



He is also enrolled as member of European Society of Cataract and Retina. People have appreciated his appointment at Nishtar Hospital. They hoped his presence will improve not only the education and training of doctors but also ensure patients’ care at Nishtar Hospital.