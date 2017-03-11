MULTAN-PTI leader and sajjada nashin (caretaker) of Bahauddin Zakariya shrine Shah Mehmood Qureshi has warned that a law and order situation can take place in the country if action is not taken on the issue of blasphemous material.

Speaking at a gathering, he said that a Muslim’s Iman (faith) is incomplete without love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and secular powers are attacking the faith of Muslims by uploading blasphemous material. He warned that the lovers of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) would lose their patience if action is not taken against the blasphemers. He said that Mr Justice Shaukat Siddiqui proved himself a true follower and lover of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) and the entire Ummah fully supports him. He said that the enemies of Islam and Pakistan want to achieve their vicious goals through terrorism and unrest but the nation and army stand united to thwart their designs.

He was of the opinion that corruption seriously harmed the very foundation of the country, posing serious threat to its security. “The corrupt rulers and some politicians are responsible for this situation,” he added.