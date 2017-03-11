LAHORE - The Opposition continued boycott of the Punjab Assembly proceedings on third day yesterday to protest against alleged biased attitude of the chair.

Led by Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, the Opposition carried out parallel proceedings on stairs outside the House after giving the task of Speaker to female legislator Dr Nausheen Hamid.

Proactive Opposition legislators, however, continued sending one of the colleagues to the House occasionally for spoiling party by performing the ritual of pointing quorum.

The Opposition pointed quorum thrice, keeping Treasury on toes for gathering members in required numbers.

The Opposition legislators continued chanting slogans against PML-N leadership and refused to go back without apology from the chair.

Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal constituted a Committee comprising Provincial Ministers Ch Shafique and Nadeem Kamran to convince the annoyed members to come back to the House.

The day’s proceedings started one hour and 40 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

PTI’s Asif Mehmood pointed quorum in the beginning of the question-hour on Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare. The chair first ordered ringing bells for five minutes and then for 20 minutes. The proceedings started after the Treasury managed to bring the required numbers of members in the House.

As the proceedings lasted just for 15 minutes, Ahsan Riaz Fatiana entered the House only to point quorum.

However, the proceedings continued as quorum was complete.

Ill prepared and clueless Parliamentary Secretary for primary and secondary healthcare Muhammad Ali Khokhar remained on the receiving ends despite absence of vocal Opposition legislators.

His own senior colleague Chaudhry Iqbal complained to the chair about the lack of preparedness of the Parliamentary Secretary.

Ali Khokhar faced more embarrassment when it was found that reply to Ch Iqbal’s question was irrelevant. On this, the chair referred the question to relevant Standing Committee and sought report within two months.

The department also did not submit reply on a question of Arshad Malik which was about seeking reason for not purchasing the ambulances for Sahiwal Hospital despite clear direction by Punjab Chief Minister.

The government failed to compile suggestions from the legislators on budget as pre-budget debate could not be started due to Opposition’s protest.

The Speaker Rana Iqbal adjourned the session till Monday afternoon.

