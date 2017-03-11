Over 400 executed under NAP, Senate told

ISLAMABAD - The government on Friday, while revealing the actions taken under the National Action Plan (NAP) informed the Senate that 1,865 terrorists had been killed, another 5,611 arrested and 414 had been executed.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in his written reply gave latest updates to the house about the implementation status of 20-point NAP against terrorism announced after the Army Public School (APS) terrorist attack in Peshawar in December 2014.

The interior minister, while responding to the query of PPP Senator Sehar Kamran informed the house that government had also registered 1,335 cases under hate speech, - one the points of the NAP, while 2,465 persons were arrested in such cases and 70 shops were sealed for possession of hate material.

Similarly, the government registered 16,267 cases for misuse of loudspeaker, 16,824 accused arrested and as many as 5,141 numbers of equipment were confiscated.

Similarly, the house was informed that 681 cases regarding illegal business of hawala as well as hundi have been registered to choke finances of terrorists under the NAP.

Out of 681 cases, 201 cases were under investigation in which 931 accused were arrested, 345 under trial and the courts had made the convictions in 102 cases.

Similarly, money amounting to Rs885.384 million was also recovered.

The Senate was informed that the government registered 283 cases under anti-money laundering laws and of which 136 were under investigation, 147 under trial, while 414 accused arrests have been made.

Similarly, the government received 148 suspicious transaction reports from Financial Monitoring Unit of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The reply said that instruments were in place to check the terrorist financing and banks have also frozen 4,461 accounts worth around Rs400 million of those persons who were on the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

In reply to another question asked by PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar, the defence ministry avoided to give details regarding pension and other benefits admissible to the officers of the rank of major general and above of the Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force on their retirement.

“The information is being concealed from parliament, while everything about parliamentarian is available to all and sundry,” remarked Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani. The question is not top secret and would not create a storm, if the information is shared with the parliament.

The chair asked for provision of all the information by Monday.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in his written reply said that the related information was being collected from the concerned departments and would be provided on receipt.

SENATE SECRETARIAT

SERVICES BILL PASSED

The Senate on Friday unanimously passed the first-ever Senate Secretariat Services Bill that would regulate the appointments and service structure of the employees of the house.

This would be the first-ever legislation to regulate the service structure of employees as earlier their appointments and service structure were being governed under the rules, remarked Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani.

Rabbani said that with this legislation, the Senate had become the first house among the parliament and four provincial assemblies to have a law for its employees’ service structure.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that Article 87 provides that Majlis-e-Shoora [Parliament] might by law regulate the recruitment and the conditions of the services of persons appointed to the secretariat staff of either house.

Till date the affairs of the Senate of Pakistan are being run under the Senate Secretariat (Recruitment) Rules, 1973, which were formed with the approval of the president under the Article 87.

Therefore, the Senate has assumed its constitutional obligation and this bill has been drafted after extensive deliberations, which are spread, over a period of almost two years, within the Secretariat and with the experts, says the statement.

The bill is an attempt to streamline the services of employees working in the Senate Secretariat and provide them a lucid career path, it concludes.

The heads of all parliamentary parties in the house have endorsed the bill that was moved by Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq.

The chair said that the law minister had been conveyed to table this bill in the National Assembly also.

The chair also referred the matter of leakage of question papers of some compulsory subjects of the last CSS exam after Senator Saeed Ghani pointed out that there were media reports that a female leaked the papers before time and minted money from the candidates through social media.

He said there were some reports in 2014. If the people in civil service would be selected through this dubious process, then the situation would become very worrisome, he said.

He also pointed out that the Establishment Division had earlier misguided the Cabinet Committee about the promotions in the civil bureaucracy.

The chair referred both the issues to the committee concerned.

