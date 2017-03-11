SHABQADAR: Masjid-e-Shuhada, which was rebuild by the military-fund, it reopened for Friday prayers. About six months ago it was destroyed in a suicide bombing. Nearly 36 people were killed and around 36 injured in September 2016.

In Payee Khan Village, Pakistan army had rebuilt the mosque and renamed it ‘Masjid-e-Shuhada’. The mosque that was attacked, was made of mud and clay while the new one is made of concrete bricks, cement and iron rods.

Despite of many people praising the newly constructed mosque, there were many people who were grieving over the deaths of their loved ones.

According to sources, mosque’s construction had completed on February 15, 2017. There were some things that needed to be completed such as its embellishment on the dome, installation of a solar system and a tube well. Once that was done, the mosque was handed over to the local community for offering prayers.

Army’s efforts for reconstruction of the mosque have been praised by the locals.