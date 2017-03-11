The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is expected to officially make Pakistan and India as full members at the upcoming summit in June in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The SCO Summit will be held on June 8 and 9 in Astana, its seventh and eighth member nations would be a key item on the agenda.

The accession of Pakistan and India will extend the geographical range of the SCO as far as South Asia, instead of being confined to Central Asia.