ISLAMABAD - Taking strict notice of telecast of objectionable programmes and advertisement on television channels, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif directed the concerned authorities to take action against those responsible.

Chairing a meeting here Friday, the prime minister said that airing of advertisement and programmes containing material, which fall in obscenity or against the social, cultural and religious values must be blocked immediately, and expressed his annoyance over the authorities and department responsible for it.

In the meeting, which was also attended by State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and his adviser Irfan Siddiqui the contents of private television channels came under review and it was acknowledged that some of the contents were in sheer conflict with the social and cultural values.

The prime minister wanted that a crackdown on all those involved in those activities should be launched and in this connection no favour should be done to anyone as he could not tolerate ruining of the cultural and social values of the nation.

The meeting also discussed the unbridled social media, and he further directed the participants of the meeting to also look at ways and means to deal with the objectionable material on social media especially the blasphemous material against sacred personalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government is already working on it and is in contact with Google and other search engines to block such sites containing blasphemous material.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was also hearing the case on such websites and had given direction to the Interior Ministry and other concerned authorities to block the pages containing blasphemous material as no Muslim could tolerate it.