Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has urged the Islamic clergy to be united in fight against terrorism and sectarianism.

While addressing the death anniversary ceremony of Mufti Sarfraz Naeemi at Jamia Naeemia, the premier said that coming to this Jamia has always been a spiritual experience for him.

“Mufti Sarfraz Naeemi worked for religious unity in Pakistan,” PM said.

While talking about the issue of terrorism in Pakistan, he asserted that this menace has almost been rooted out from the country. “The hands of terrorism are broken just like the hands of Abu Lahab,” he said.

“Religious institutions and clerics need to look into the issue of sectarianism and they have to see whether religious students are being given education of Islam or education of their sect,” the premier maintained.

PM Nawaz also highlighted that “due to wrong teachings, the image of jihad is destroyed and through masjids and maddarasas, Ullema can end this heinous practice.”

“I pray that Jamia Naeemia keeps on doing its work for the unity of Pakistan.”