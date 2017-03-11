SADIQABAD-Citizens have been reeling from the prolonged and unscheduled power cuts being conducted across tehsil Sadiqabad.

Talking to media, residents of different localities said that the Mepco is conducting unscheduled power outages up to nine hours in the tehsil. They said that trading community is the worst affected by the outages as mostly the traders and powerloom workers rely on uninterrupted supply of electricity to run their business. They said that people have never been informed about the loadshedding schedule which adds to their problems. As in this case, they are unable to dispose of their daily works.

Residents demanded the government to take effective steps to reduce the power loadshedding so that their miseries could be minimised.