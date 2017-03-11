ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that the resolution of the Kashmir issue was linked to regional peace and stability.

Talking to a delegation of the Kashmiri leaders who called on him here, Zardari declared that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would host a national conference of all political parties to reiterate the nation’s united stand on the Kashmir issue.

“The present government is wavering and the political parties’ conference is intended to keep the momentum and build sustained pressure so that the Kashmir cause was not compromised,” he said.

The Kashmiri leaders who called on him included Shah Ghulam Qadir, Rashid Turabi, Sardar Yaqoob Khan, Sardar Atiq, Ghulam M Safi and Tahir Mashood.

Senators Farooq Naek, Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar were also present in the meeting.

The PPP leader said that any resolution of the Kashmir dispute must be based on the wishes of the people of Kashmir and the UN resolutions are a key to it. “Any solution without taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiris is doomed to fail,” he said.

The former president condemned human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir and the use of pellet guns blinding the youth and called upon the international community to take note of this.

“Kashmiris have risen for their rights and their voice could no longer be stifled by pellet guns and bullets,” he said.

Zardari said that violence and use of force would not resolve anything and the only way forward for a fair, honorable and just settlement was to hold dialogue and take into account the aspirations and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The former president said that it was a grave mistake on the part of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf when he “secretly and unilaterally sought to barter away the Kashmir issue without reference to the people of Kashmir and the national parliament and behind the back of the people.”

The reports that in May 2000 Musharraf agreed to ignore the UN resolutions on Kashmir came to surface when a US State Department cable was declassified over a year ago under the Freedom of Information Act.

Zardari said that there was no conflict between seeking to normalise relations with India, while at the same time remaining resolutely steadfast to the principled stance on the UN resolutions in resolving the dispute.

He recalled the warning given by Benazir Bhutto of the disastrous consequences of unilaterally giving up the principled stance on UN resolutions without a quid pro-quo.

“But responding to such apprehensions the Musharraf regime then had been denying any move to ignore the UN resolutions,” Zardari added.

The PPP leader called for increased development funds for Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and empowering their people.

Earlier yesterday, Zardari held meetings with Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Takashi Kurai and Italian ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo who called on him separately here.

Senator Sherry Rehman was present in both the meetings, while Senator Aitezaz Ahsan, Senator Farhatullah Babar and Senator Saleem Mandviwala attended the meeting with the Japanese envoy.

“They discussed matters of mutual interests,” a PPPP statement issued after the meetings said.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Malaika Raza joined the PPP.

The announcement came after Malaika’s meeting with the party’s leadership including Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Nayyer Bukhari and Faisal Kundi in Islamabad.

Malaika said that the PPP’s support for women, minority rights and the youth had enabled these marginalised demographics to carve a space for themselves.

She said: “extremism, in its various forms and manifestations, is the biggest threat faced by Pakistan and PPP is the only political party fighting against bigotry and extremists. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is saying and doing all the right things and it is time to support him to reclaim Pakistan from the extremists.”

“A progressive Pakistan is the best and only way forward, and I am very excited to work with the only political party that prioritises this,” she added

She had resigned from the PTI last year over the party’s “far-right” policies and “lack of opportunities for women and youth” within its decision-making forums.

Shafqat Ali