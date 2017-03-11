BAHAWALPUR-Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain urged the Pakistani nation to play a key role at individual and national level to quell terrorism from the country.

Mamnoon Hussain made these remarks while talking to Bahawalpur City Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi and former MPA Samiullah Chaudhry at Circuit House Bahawalpur. He said that there is only a noise of Panama case, adding that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members’ hands are clean.

Addressing the workers convention, he said, “Now we have moved through hard time and the good time has started, journey from 1947 to 1970 was good and then corruption took roots. In 1960, Korea copied Pakistan’s 5-year plan and now they are on the height of development. Nationalisation of industries and educational institutions hurt the country.”

He said that Pakistan Steel Mills is under a debt of Rs125 billion and its reason is that unnecessary jobs were given. Lots of wrong decisions were also made in Pakistan Railways, he further said. Sixteen years have been wasted but Kalabagh Dam was not constructed. During the PPP regime, he said, no project of electricity was started while 8,000 criminals were released under the NRO.

“In the next year, loadshedding will almost finish. In 2018, Pakistan will surely be on the path to development,” he said. He also attended a wedding ceremony of his friend Hafiz Ayaz’s son Hamza.