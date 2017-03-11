ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers during the Friday National Assembly session vociferously demanded suspension of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Javed Latif’s membership for passing lewd remarks against the family of MNA Murad Seed.

Barely taking the floor for a few minutes, PTI lawmakers staged a walkout and boycotted the assembly proceedings. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers also left the house in support of the PTI. Opposition members belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) did not leave the house.

Government lawmakers made an attempt to express their views on the whole episode but PPP’s MNA Shagufta Jumani, who did not leave the house with her fellow lawmakers, pointed out quorum and the house proceedings had to be suspended for 30 minutes.

Interestingly, after the proceeding was suspended, treasury members did not leave the house and started making speeches.

Railway Minister Saad Rafique, during the interlude (proceeding suspension), stood on his seat and accused Murad Saeed of attacking government lawmakers. “Does PTI want a civil war in the country,” he said, without being counted for the NA record.

PML-N lawmaker Javed Latif, while speaking during the suspension period, remarked that this attitude will not be acceptable. “I am sticking to my words. My name is Javed Latif and if someone tries to cross limits then nobody will go home,” he boasted. Earlier, PTI MNA Arif Alvi demanded suspension of the membership of Javed Latif. “We have the reservation on the committee looking into this matter,” he said.

He also blamed the chair (deputy speaker) for not giving the floor to PTI MNAs to respond to the accusation of Javed Latif about their leader. “It was unfair to use such language against the family members of Murad Saeed,” he said.

PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan while expressing strong reservation over the abusive language used against Murad Saeed demanded that the membership of Latif should be suspended and action should be taken against him.

He demanded that the chair (Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi) should have expunged the words used against his leader.

“We (PTI MNAs) have not termed Nawaz Sharif a traitor anywhere. We will also not say in the future,” he said. National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has constituted a six-member parliamentary committee headed by MNA Ghous Bux Mehar to probe the unpleasant incident. The committee will submit its report by March 16.

The growing political tension between the lawmakers of PML-N and PTI, ostensibly due to the Panamagate issue, turned violent when Murad Saeed assaulted Javed Latif at the outer gate of the Parliament House on Thursday. The incident took place after both the parliamentarians were leaving the house after attending the session.

