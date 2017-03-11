HAFIZABAD- A rally was taken out in the city to create awareness among the citizens to keep their surroundings clean to ward off threats of different ailments.

The rally was organised by Anjuman-e-Naujawanan-e-Hafizabad, The Readers and Municipal Committee Hafizabad which was led by Chairman MC Haji Jamshaid Abbas Thaheem and Abdul Jabbar Raza Ansari.

The TMC chairman while addressing the gathering said that he is determined to give new look to the city by improving sanitary conditions and called upon the citizens to cooperate with him. He, however, warned that heavy fines would be imposed on those who are found littering streets with filth and garbage. Pamphlets inscribed with slogans to create hygienic conditions in the city were also distributed among the citizens.