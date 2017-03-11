GUJRANWALA-Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various dacoity and theft incidents occurred in different areas over the past 48 hours.

According police sources, in the Wazirabad City Police limits, robbers looted Rs20,000, gold ornaments and cellphone from Khadija, in Dhulley bandits snatched Rs15,000 and cellphone from Qasim while in Nowshera Virkan, Anwar and his family was deprived of Rs75,000, gold ornaments and cellphones at gunpoint. In Ahmed Nagar, armed men snatched Rs15,000 and cellphone from Tanvir, in the remit of Saddr Police, dacoits took away Rs40,000 and two cellphones from Shoukat, in Qila Didar Singh robbers looted Rs70,000, two cellphones and gold chain from Shafiq. In Kotwali area, Robina was deprived of Rs20,000, cellphone and gold ring, in Sohdra armed men snatched Rs50,000 and two cellphones from Rafaqat, in Emanabad Javed and his family was deprived of Rs115,000, gold ornaments and cellphone at gunpoint while in Wahndo area, bandits looted Rs75,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Mithu Mehar and his family. Similarly, unidentified thieves looted the shops of Rehmat and Noman while applied for motorcycles of Murid Hussain, Abid, Naveed and Saghir were stolen from different areas. The police have registered separate cases without any clue or arrest.