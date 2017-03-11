MULTAN-Tehrik Hurmat-e-Rasool (PBUH) staged demonstrations across the South Punjab region on Friday against blasphemers and blasphemous material being propagated on social media, warning that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and blasphemers have no right to live on this soil.

The activists of the THR held protests in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, Vehari, Mailsi and all other areas of South Punjab. The protesters condemned the persons involved in satanic act of blasphemy and demanded their hanging. They also paid glowing tribute to Mr Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. The clerics in juma sermons passed unanimous resolutions against the persons involved in blasphemy or the ones giving them protection.

The activists of the THR and Jamatud Dawa staged a joint demonstration at Chowk Rasheedabad and shouted slogans against the bloggers involved in blasphemy. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that the ones committing blasphemy are free while those defending and protecting the santity of holy personalities are caged. They said that love with the Holy Prophet (SAWW) is the integral part of the faith of every Muslim and the government must refrain from testing the patience of Muslims. They demanded the government to take immediate action to block all those accounts which are being used for uploading sacrilegious material and punish the persons behind this satanic activity. They further demanded the government to include blasphemy as a punishable offence in cyber crime bill.

They were of the opinion that the blasphemous material is being uploaded under a pre-planned strategy and releasing the blasphemers was a wrong step of the government. They said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and the blasphemers have no right to live on this soil. They warned that the persons involved in blasphemy want to create anarchy in the country and the only way to thwart this conspiracy is to punish them in the light of Islamic laws. They said that it is the duty of the government to reject all foreign pressures and punish the bloggers.