GUJRANWALA-Three youth tortured a teacher and shaved his head and eyebrows here in the remit of Alipur Chattha Police on Friday.

According to the school management and the affected teacher Umer Bilal, he advised his student Ammar to not attend company of some youth. The student, however, confided to his friends that his teacher has refrained from them. Angry at the teacher’s advice, Rizwan Chattha, Usman Chattha along with their accomplices intercepted Umer on the way back home and took him to their home. Where they tortured the teacher brutally and also shaved his head and eyebrows off with a razor.

Following the incident, school headmaster Hafiz Salman along with other teacher staged a protest and demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons. Reportedly, the Alipur Chattha Police have registered a case and arrested one of the accused Usman Chattha.