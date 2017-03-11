In its latest edition renowned weekly magazine The Economist has discussed Pakistan’s journey towards ‘optimism’.

The magazine highlights numerous developments and achievements of the country over the span of the past three to four years. The article compares Pakistan’s economic, security, political and energy production journey of stability under the current regime.

First of all the magazine says positives for Pakistan started to become visible in 2013, when two-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held the office for record for third time. It was for first time in political history of Pakistan that a democratic government completed its five years and the transition to next government was peaceful and successful. “It also turned out to be the first of a heartening series of signs that Pakistan itself seems to be returning, slowly and haltingly, to a more stable and prosperous state,” the article says.

It then talks about the highly anticipated final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in terror hit Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore which has remained empty, most of the time since the attack on Sri Lankan attack in 2009. “…on March 5th Lahore… hosted the final match of the Pakistan Super League, a lucrative franchise with many foreign players. For safety reasons the PSL’s matches had until now, embarrassingly, been staged in the United Arab Emirates,” it further says

“In February Pakistan also held its first international skiing competition since 2007, when Taliban militants overran its biggest ski resort, at Malam Jabba in the Swat Valley, and smashed the “heathen” lifts.”

While discussing about economic development of Pakistan, the article lauds the achievements of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

“Pakistan’s stockmarket has risen faster than any other in Asia over the past 12 months, by a heady 50%. Perhaps this is because annual GDP growth, having languished below 4% from 2008 until 2013, is now back to the long-term average of around 5%. Poverty has fallen and the urban middle class is growing.”

The magazine discussed the energy crisis as well, saying when Nawaz Sharif held office in 2013, 12-hour load shedding was common across the country. “Across much of the country, too, lights are coming on again.”

Another leap Pakistan as per The Economist is holding the much delayed population censu, which is going to start from March 15. It will be first census since 1998. “The results will be used, among other useful things, to reapportion parliamentary districts,” The Economist says.

The article also appreciates the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

“British imperialists regarded this rugged region along the Afghan border as so untameable that its tribal chieftains were left to impose their own laws, a dispensation that has continued to this day.”

The detailed article however also discussed other side of the story by stating that despite all this progress and development, everything is not alright.

“Despite all the good news, however, Pakistan’s progress remains unsure. Terrorist attacks, bombings, murders, kidnappings and brutal state retaliation continue at a brisk pace. Pakistan’s powerful military remains dominant and its secret services opaque. Take the case of the vanishing bloggers.”

Furthermore, with regards to the PSL final many Pakistanis question “how much really has changed”.

“For Pakistan, however, even to be debating the subject is encouraging,” the article concludes.