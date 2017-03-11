Three Pakistani men have been kidnapped for ransom in Istanbul, Turkey on March 6.

The men belong to Rawat area of Rawalpindi.

Zeeshan, Mudassir and Farid were kidnapped on March 6 from Istanbul and the kidnappers have demanded for $60,000 from the respective families.

The families claim they cannot afford to pay such big amount.

According to the families, the kidnappers used social media to demand ransom.

“They keep them tied. They have only eaten once in three days. They beat them,” an abductee's family member told media.

The men had travelled to Turkey in search of jobs. Their families had taken loan from friends to get them to Turkey.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has directed the Federal Investigation Agency to get in touch with the families.