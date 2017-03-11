KASUR- Three persons including two women were killed in separate road accidents here the other day.

According to police, two women were killed in collision between a truck and rickshaw near Adda Glemar locality. The women - Bashiran Bibi and Kaneez Fatima - were on the way back home when a speeding truck hit the rickshaw head-on. Resultantly, the women were killed on the spot while the truck driver escaped the scene.

In another incident, a motorcyclist was crushed by a trailer on Multan Road. The police said that Akram, a resident of Phoolnagar, was on the way to Dena Nath. As he reached Multan Road, a speeding trailer crushed him to death.

Rs2.3m looted from two shops

Burglars took away cash and gold ornaments worth Rs2.3 million from two shops the other night.

According to the Khuddian Khas Police, burglars sneaked into a shop owned by Riaz and took away 33 tolas gold ornaments and cash amounting to Rs100,000.

In another incident, thieves stole Rs600,000 from a shop owned by Arshad. The police are investigating.