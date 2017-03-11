Pakistan Naval Ships NASR and SAIF are arriving at Colombo Port for a four-day goodwill visit to Sri Lanka tomorrow.

The ships have taken part in a large number of the multinational exercises.

The PNS NASR also extensively participated in tsunami relief operations in 2004.

A number of professional training activities are planned between the two navies during the visit.

The port call is part of the strong traditional, professional and brotherly relationship between the Navies of Sri Lanka and Pakistan.