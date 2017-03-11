Washington - Senior United States lawmaker Ted Poe, who has called for a “radical reset” of ties with Pakistan, on Thursday introduced a legislation in the House of Representatives proposing that Pakistan be declared a state sponsor of terrorism, reported BBC and Hindustan Times.

“Not only is Pakistan an untrustworthy ally, Islamabad has also aided and abetted enemies of the United States for years,” the Republican from Texas, who heads the House’s sub-committee on terrorism and non-proliferation, said while introducing the bill.

“From harbouring Osama bin Laden to its cosy relationship with the Haqqani Network, there is more than enough evidence to determine whose side Pakistan is on in the war on terror.”

The legislation requires US President Donald Trump to submit a report within 90 days of its enactment if Pakistan has provided support for international terrorism. After 30 days, the secretary of state will be required to file a report saying Pakistan is a state sponsor of terrorism, or cite justification why it is not.

In an op-ed written jointly with former defence official James Clad on Wednesday, Poe called for a “radical reset” of ties with Pakistan, arguing, “Something must change in our dealings with a terrorist-supporting, irresponsible nuclear-weapons state, and it must change soon.”

Poe had earlier introduced the bill in September 2016, which lapsed with the previous congress. If enacted, it will limit financial aid to Pakistan, ban defence exports and restrict exports of dual use.

Monitoring Desk