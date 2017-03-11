MULTAN-Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Asif Ali disclosed on Friday the farmers faced losses worth billions every year due to weeds in their crops, saying a new project to eradicate weeds from crops has been launched by the Punjab Government.

“The main target of all these steps from Government of Punjab is to increase the overall profitability of farmers. We have celebrated one week of weed eradication in February and this is our second week of on ground activities”, he added while addressing a weed eradication seminar. The VC said that the students, staff and the faculty were equally engaged in this planned campaign which was designed to eradicate the on farm weeds posing serious threats to the profitability of small farmers. “We have practically demonstrated the weed eradication with the participation of the students and our MS and PhD research students will do research on these problems”, he further emphasized. He encouraged the farmers to promote agricultural education in the new generation.

He said that the university offered short trainings every month that trained the local community about modern agricultural techniques. He further encouraged the farmers to remain in touch with the university along with the agriculture extension department.

Prof Dr Nazim Labar said that the weed eradication is a targeted campaign and the plant should be treated as a weed, as per its position in the farming system. Many weeds have medicinal value and some are also used in animal feed. The weed eradication is a continuous process and it should start before the sowing of main crop. This campaign should continue even after the harvesting of the crop. Farmers should manage the weeds from the borders of the water channels in order to stop seed dispersal with the irrigation water.

While speaking to the farmer dominated gathering, Dr Naveed Afzal told that weeds contribute to an average loss of 40-75% in overall production. The weeds are harmful inside the field. The eradication should be targeted and should continue during off season. Mechanical removal is the safest method to get rid of the weeds.

Prof Dr Shafqat Saeed, Chairman Department of Entomology, gave a lecture on weeds are the greatest biological challenge to agriculture production. He said that despite of the fact that the weeds are harmful when they compete with the main crop, there are other facts associated with it. “Weeds improve diversity of biological control agents as it provides a pesticide free and undisturbed zone”, he said. He emphasized that the noxious and harmful weeds should be eliminated

Rana Muhammad Munir, Director Agriculture extension Multan division congratulated the Vice Chancellor MNSUAM as he is taking on ground initiatives towards the improvement of agriculture sector in South Punjab. He also talked to the farmers and highlighted the role of Agriculture extension department. He said that the farmers have to make some good decisions in relation to enhance the crop productivity. “Farmers should be focusing on increasing the productivity per unit area rather”, he elaborated.