TOBA TEK SINGH-At least 48 devotees on Wednesday were injured after two buses collided head-on near Lundo Canal on Toba-Chishtian Road, 18km away from here.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus carrying devotees was on the way to Shah Jeewana shrine(Jhang) from Sahiwal when it collided with a Chishtian-bound bus near Lundo Canal bridge. Resultantly, 48 persons were wounded and were shifted to Rural Health Centre Rajana, THQ Hospital Kamalia and DHQ Hospital TT Singh. Five of them were referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

Later, Toba Deputy Commissioner Muazzam Iqbal visited DHQ Hospital and inquired injured after their health.

PTI workers scuffle over beverages

SARGODHA-The PTI workers scuffled and thrashed each other over distribution of juice packets in a rally, taken out here the other night.

The rally was organised in connection with the public meeting to be conducted tomorrow in Sargodha Sports Stadium. When the rally reached near Noori Gate in the Factory Area police precincts, juice packets were distributed to the participants.

In the meanwhile, the workers scuffled and thrashed each other over distribution of juice packets. The scuffle also let the traffic suspended on Khushab Road.

ROAD SAFETY: A seminar and a walk on road safety was organised here by Mass Communication Department of University of Sargodha (UoS) to create awareness among masses regarding adherence to traffic.

The activity was organised in collaboration with Shell Pakistan and was attended by hundreds of students, teachers and the university staff.

Addressing the participants, Dean Faculty of Arts & Law Dr Nawaz Mehsud said that careful driving and strict obedience to traffic laws are the indicators of civilized nations. He informed that UoS students have prepared a number of projects on road safety. The purpose of these projects is to educate and provide professional training to the students on safe driving.

On the occasion, Pakistan Shell representative Adnan Aslam stressed adherence to traffic laws, saying obedience to the laws is necessary to have a safe drive on roads.