FAISALABAD-Under Prime Minister’s National Development Programme, 480 uplift schemes to be completed at a cost of Rs1.63 billion have been approved by the District Development Committee.

A meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani in the chair. It was told that 143 approved schemes would be undertaken by FDA while 151 schemes would be completed by Public Health Engineering Department, 80 schemes would be carried out by roads department, 10 PHA, 75 local govt, 19 buildings and two schemes would be completed by WASA and tenders of most schemes have been invited.

The meeting also approved 64 development schemes worth Rs26,430 million including the construction of roads, soling of streets and provision of sewerage facilities. The deputy commissioner directed the executing departments for transparent use of funds, and said that no compromise would be made on the quality construction work. He warned that there was no room for delay in completion of the schemes, and directed for monitoring the pace of work.