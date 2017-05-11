SIALKOT-Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot will soon get a well equipped burn unit for providing the advanced medical treatment at local level.

Principal Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Zafar Ali Chaudhary stated this while talking to the newsmen. He said that the Punjab government has approved this project and construction work would be started soon. He said that this international standard burn unit would work under the direct supervision Kh. Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC)Sialkot as well.

Sialkot has two DHQ/Teaching hospitals and both of these hospitals namely Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial DHQ/Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Govt. Sardar Begum Memorial DHQ/Teaching Hospital Sialkot lack burn unit since the establishment of these hospitals several decades ago.

Several decades have passed but no one (including the local elected political representatives) had ever bothered to establish any burn unit in Sialkot for providing the better and medical treatment to the local burnt people at local level, amazingly.

According to the details, there is no burn unit at any government hospital in Sialkot district for 4.4 million population of Sialkot district, due to which the burnt patients (acid throwing victims) had to suffer from great ordeal in getting medical treatment at Lahore, Islamabad and other main cities after travelling long due to which several burnt patients succumbed to their severe burn wounds before getting medical treatment or before reaching to long distanced Lahore, Islamabad or other cities.

In 2002, then District Nazim of Sialkot Mian Naeem Javaid had approved a project to establish a well-equipped burn unit at Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial DHQ Hospital Sialkot, but it could not be established due to the non availability of the needed funds.

Since then, no one had ever felt the need of establishing burn unit at Sialkot despite knowing the fact that early establishment of a burn unit was the dire need of the people and demand of the day.