GUJRANWALA-During a visit of the state minister for water and power to Gepco office, a huge number of citizens led by Union Council chairman Yahya Butt staged a protest against loadshedding, and chanted slogans against government and Gepco officers.

The protesters said although the government claimed electricity generation had increased, massive loadshedding continued in many urban and rural areas of the district. They asked the government to fulfill its promises regarding relief from loadshedding and higher authorities take action against those behind the negligence and ensure smooth supply of electricity to the citizens.

Meanwhile, Abid Sher Ali said that some elements are attempting to destabilise the government in the wake of Panama Leaks while PM Nawaz Sharif faced the courts with full courage and no allegation were proved against him.

“We answered all the allegations in the past and we will do it again, because we believe that as a democratic government and representatives of the people, it is our duty to answer these allegations. The present government is working hard for the development and prosperity of the country. The PML-N will again rule the country after next general election,” he said while addressing a press conference at Gepco Office Gujranwala.

He further said many projects were being completed on priority basis to overcome the energy crisis in the country, after completion of these projects loadshedding will be ended in the next year 2018 positively. He said, “Due to the hot season, we are facing shortage of electricity but as a result of upgradation of system, we are now able to reduce the loadshedding period from 16 hours to only six hours while efforts are being made to further reduce the loadshedding during in Ramazanul Mubarak.”

Earlier in a meeting with Gepco officers, he stressed the need to resolve the consumers’ problems, and said efficient and hardworking officials will be appreciated and entertained with a incentive package while negligent officers would be dealt with sternly.

FIA SWOOP: An FIA team conducted a raid and unearthed an illegal currency exchange at Lala Musa. The FIA team also arrested accused Yousaf and recovered Pakistani and international currency from the accused. Meanwhile, the FIA teams in different raids arrested a female proclaimed offender and two agents from Gujrat and Gujranwala.

Proclaimed offender Kubra was wanted to FIA in various cases while the agents Ghulam Ghous and Abid Ali were involved in sending people abroad illegally.

Likewise, police and law enforcement agencies in a joint search operation in Wazirabad arrested four suspects and recovered illicit arms from them. The search operation was done at last night in which hundreds of commercial and domestic buildings got checked resultantly four suspects were arrested and illicit arms also recovered from them. The suspected persons were shifted to the police station for further investigations.

CYLINDER BLAST: Two persons were injured in a gas cylinder explosion here at Khiali Gujranwala. Zain and Irfan were busy in gas refilling when suddenly a cylinder exploded due to gas leakage resultantly they both received injuries and were rushed to DHQ Hospital.