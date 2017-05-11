SADIQBAD-A family has accused police of siding with a suspect who allegedly killed their beloved by crushing him under the wheels of a tractor in Chak-172, last month.

Shaukat Ali of Chak-175 told the media that his son Tanvir Ahmed and grandson Muhammad Danish were standing near a graveyard in Chak-172 when suspect Azam rolled a truck onto them. Resultantly, Danish was killed on the spot while Tanvir sustained critical injuries. He said that the incident was reported to the Saddr Police but siding with the accused, the police registered a case of road accident.

He said that it was four years ago when the accused had got a fake case registered against him which, he claimed, was disposed by the court in his favour.

“The accused has also threatened us with dire consequences,” Shaukat Ali claimed, alleging that the accused is being patronised by the police. He sought justice from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the police high-ups.

GOVT FLAYED: The government has failed to fulfil the promises it had made with the public regarding elimination of energy crisis and it will not be able to win over public trust in the next general elections.

PPP MPA Syed Murtaza Mehmood while addressing a public meeting here the other day.

He said that the rulers exploited the rights of the people of South Punjab which is condemnable. He said that Nawaz Sharif has been proved a corrupt person by the Supreme Court verdict on Panama case and the PPP will not sit idle until the PM is sent home.

He urged the PPP workers to participate in the anti-government protests. On the occasion, Makhdoom Usman Mehmood, Sardar Habibur Rehman, Mujib Arjumand Khan, and Faizur Rehman were also present.