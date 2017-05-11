SIALKOT-The Punjab government has suspended two food inspectors for issuing gunny bags to their blue eyed people at official wheat procurement centre of Poorab Kalair, Pasrur tehsil.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail said that the local wheat growers and farmers had complained to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif about alleged corruption of the two food inspectors Saeed Ahmed and Rana Afzaal, during CM’s sudden visit to the center on May 05, 2017.

The CM had ordered inquiry against the accused food inspectors. The DC added that the both caused food inspectors were found guilty in a high level inquiry conducted against them. The DC revealed that the Punjab government has suspended them in the light of the inquiry report.

On the other side, the food department has purchased 20,000 metric tons wheat from the growers at all the ten official wheat procurement centres established in Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here.

District Food Controller Rohail Butt hoped that the official what procurement target of 82,000 matric tons would be achieved in Sialkot season during this season , as the official wheat procurement would be continued til the end of this month in Sialkot district( a hub of producing best quality bumper yield), he added.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Mayor Tauheed Akhtar pledged to make efforts for the uplift, beautification and socio-economic and human development of Sialkot city by serving the people without any political indiscrimination.

He stated this while addressing an important meeting of the party workers held here today. Deputy Mayor Sialkot Ch. Bashir Ahmed and CO Sialkot Muhammad Zafar Qureshi were also present on this occasion.

He assured the provision of all the civic amenities to the people at their door steps, saying that the living standard of the people would be raised on priority.

VISIT: Ambassador of Switzerland in Pakistan Marc P George will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today. SCCI President Majid Raza said that the Swiss Ambassador will discuss in details the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI.