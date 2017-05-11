Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Naeem-ul-Haq said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif cannot dismiss a few people over DawnLeaks and suppress the report.

Earlier a statement came from the PM house that the Dawnleaks issue is resolved between the civil military institutions.

Pakistan Army’s Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) also gave a statement saying that military supports democracy and its tweet was not against any institution or individual. 

Pakistan Army withdrew its 29th April’s tweet in which it rejected the notification issued by the PM house with reference to DawnLeaks.

In series of tweets Naeem-ul-Haq speaks on various topics,


He also mentioned Model Town Massacre and asked was Shahbaz Sharif saved in it: 

Naeem-ul-Haq also asked why Maryam Nawaz is not suing him,