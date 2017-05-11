Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Naeem-ul-Haq said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif cannot dismiss a few people over DawnLeaks and suppress the report.

Earlier a statement came from the PM house that the Dawnleaks issue is resolved between the civil military institutions.

Pakistan Army’s Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) also gave a statement saying that military supports democracy and its tweet was not against any institution or individual.

Pakistan Army withdrew its 29th April’s tweet in which it rejected the notification issued by the PM house with reference to DawnLeaks.

In series of tweets Naeem-ul-Haq speaks on various topics,

Nawaz can't suppress Dawnleaks report about a conspiracy against Pakistan Army originating from PM house. A few dismissals not enough. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) May 10, 2017





He also mentioned Model Town Massacre and asked was Shahbaz Sharif saved in it:

People want to know who killed more than a dozen civilians in Model Town and why was the inquiry report suppressed? Was it to save Shahbaz? — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) May 10, 2017

Naeem-ul-Haq also asked why Maryam Nawaz is not suing him,

Why is Maryam Nawaz not suing me if she is cleared by Dawnleaks report ? Or will she now withdraw the 10 billion legal notice issued to me? — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) May 10, 2017



