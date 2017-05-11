ISLAMABAD - The government has addressed only 34 out of 61 points raised by MNA Marvi Memon regarding flood protection in the country.

The revelation was made by Chief Engineer (Floods), Federal Flood Commission, in the 5th quarterly meeting of Federal Flood Commission (FFC) which was held here on Wednesday.

The commission was informed that the updated list of encroachments in flood plains, waterways and settled over irrigation, drainage & flood protection infrastructures along with requisite information had not been submitted by the Provincial Irrigation Departments and federal line agencies(FLAs) to SUPARCO for verification purpose. Marvi took serious notice of non-serious approach and directed the concerned departments to provide requisite information at the earliest.

The meeting of Federal Flood Commission (FFC) was held to review progress on directions of Supreme Court in respect of Constitution Petition No. 62 of 2010 filed by Marvi Memon versus Federation of Pakistan.

The meeting was presided over by Minister of State/Chairperson BISP and Supreme Court Representative on flood monitoring Marvi Memon, wherein the status of action taken on the decisions of previous quarterly review meeting was discussed.

Memon showed serious concerns over the absence of representatives of some of the organisations and low level representation from most of the organisations. She directed the forum to ensure proper level representation in the future meetings.

She also showed concerns over the lack of coordination among concerned organisations and slow progress on major agenda items. She directed to take up the matter seriously and expedite action on all pending issues so that compliance report is submitted to Supreme Court at the earliest.

Chief Engineer (Floods), FFC made detailed presentations on agenda items. He explained that out of 61 points raised by Marvi Memon, 34 were addressed by the concerned organisations; hence the same were dropped from agenda. Memon directed the representative of FFC to write letters to concerned departments to expedite action on pending issues and ensure proper level participation in FFC’s future meetings.

Showing displeasure over the absence of Secretary Irrigation AJK, Secretary Works Gilgit-Baltistan, Chairman NHA, DGs PDMA Sindh, GBDMA & SDMA AJK, Metropolitan Commissioner KMC, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and MD SIDA, Memon said that heads of departments need to take interest and show up in the FFC’s future meetings as it is a matter of priority and national interest.

The meeting was informed that cells have been made as per NDMA advice at district level to handle crisis situation and apprised about progress on repairing damaged flood telemetry stations of WAPDA. The commission recommended that Provincial Irrigation Departments & FLAs to pursue their case with concerned quarters for early approval and enforcement of draft river act before start of next monsoon season.

Supreme Court Representative on flood monitoring Marvi Memon directed the representative of FFC to pursue the case with provinces and federal line agencies (FLAs) and share progress on pending issues with concerned organisations.

She further advised to convene next meeting of FFC early. She stated that monsoon season is approaching fast and therefore expedite action on pending issues and make all necessary arrangements well in time for smooth and safe passage of flood flow during forthcoming monsoon season.