RAWALPINDI - State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government and army have resolved Dawn Leaks issue amicably and showed maturity during the tension which is also reflecting the rule of law and supremacy of constitution.

She said the political parties and other quarters should forge unity instead of doing politics on national security. Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed these views while inaugurating the Rawal Expo 2017 at Topi Rakh on Wednesday. The expo was being organised by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that it was a good day as both government and Pakistan Army have resolved Dawn Leaks issue while holding a top-level meeting in Islamabad.

She said the participants of the meeting showed maturity while easing the tension. She said the politicians and other quarters should not involve in point scoring on issues related to national security and should sit together for a joint consensus instead of locking horns just for nothing.

She said the civil-military relations would be improved after resolution of Dawn Leaks issue and the rumours and ambiguity would end as well. “As the committee has released a comprehensive report of Dawn Leaks issue, therefore, this debate should end,” she said.

She said Imran should learn lesson from steadfastness and patience of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. She said she does not want to give her response over statement issued by PTI Chief Imran Khan.

Earlier, the minister congratulated RCCI President and other organisers of Rawalpindi Expo 2017. She said the industrial sector is flourishing in the country due to wise and business friendly policies of PM Mian Nawaz Sharif. She said the government is supplying electricity to industries round-the-clock and there is no load-shedding in the industrial sector. “The journey of development has begun with ending fuss between government and military over Dawn Leaks issue,” she said.