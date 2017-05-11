ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to submit all the records of his London flat and the purchase of land in Bani Gala Islamabad before the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued by Central Media Department of the party, Khan, in a message on a social networking site, stated that he would show the money trail of the purchase and sale of his London flat and money brought back to Pakistan before the Supreme Court.

Moreover, he stated that he would also submit the proof before the apex court that the plan of his Bani Gala house was approved by the Mora Noor Union Council before construction. The PTI chairman said that they would not be using any “ludicrous evidence” like the “Qatari” letter. Moreover, he stated that the PTI was the only party that used to do political fundraising and added that the PML-N wanted the PTI to stop taking funds from overseas Pakistanis.