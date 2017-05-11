Senator and Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq has said the Kashmir issue is a threat to the world peace. It must be resolved through multilateral dialogue and in the light of the UN resolutions.

He was talking to the wife of Kashmiri Hurriat leader Yaseen Malik, Mishall Malik, at Mansoora. Begum Sameeha Rahil Qazi was also present on the occasion.

He said, “It is shameful that while the brutalities of Indian occupation troops in Jeld Kashmir had crossed all limits, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was sending saris and mangoes to Indian Premier Modi to promote his family business in that country.”

Siraj-ul-Haq said, “The Kashmiris are fighting the war of the completion of Pakistan but the rulers in Islamabad are totally indifferent and practically betraying the just cause of the Kashmiris.”

He said, “The Indian occupation army is firing pellet guns on Kashmiri children and women besides using prohibited ammunition in the valley but the United Nations and the world community were completely silent.”

He added, “India is trying hard to crush the freedom movement in Held Kashmir. Indian forces had killed around one lakh Kashmiris while thousands had been rendered crippled.”

He spokesperson said, “The Indian troops entered the houses of the Kashmiris on the pretext of search and tortured the womenfolk.”

“The Kashmiri women were disgraced and confined in torture cells but the world conscience was not moved,” he added.